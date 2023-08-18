Icona Pop – Fall In Love

Today, global chart-topping duo Icona Pop are back with another pulsating summer single, ‘Fall In Love,’ alongside an official music video, directed by Kassandra Powell and filmed on location in the UK. “

The single will appear on Icona Pop’s highly anticipated second studio album CLUB ROMANTECH, which is set for arrival on September 1 via Ultra Records / Iconic Sound Recordings / TEN Music Group.

Speaking about the track, Icona Pop reveal, “‘Fall In Love’ is about that moment when you fall sooo hard for someone it’s almost like hitting a wall; you get all dizzy and almost lose touch with the ground and can’t focus on anything else. The track is kind of an experiment for us to play around with our poppier side; we wanted to play around with mixing up our lyrics, but approach the melody almost like you would with a sample, except it’s just us singing.”

