Varg – Ewige Wacht

VARG, Germany’s top-notch pagan metal force, returns stronger than ever on their new album, entitled Ewige Wacht (Engl. Eternal Vigil), to be released on October 13, 2023 via Napalm Records.

VARG put the thematic and musical focus completely on their pagan roots. On their brand new brainchild, the wolves follow this path unwaveringly, honestly, authentically and raw, and impressively manifest their reincarnation and matchless standing on top of the scene!

The eighth studio album transports Nordic mythology as well as values like honesty and loyalty. VARG once again show themselves to be an invincible unit, as the first single and opening track “Immer Treu” (Engl. Always Faithful) already is proof of. Upon very first listen, it becomes apparent how involved singer Fylgja has been in the full album process this time around. Her valkyrie-like singing expands the band’s sonic spectrum and forms a perfectly harmonizing contrast to Freki’s razor-sharp screams and growls.

Fylgja on “Immer Treu”:

“’Immer Treu’ is a song that stands for many things. For fortitude, strength and loyalty. But it also underlines that hate, based on different views like for example in terms of religion, is absolutely bad and senseless. In the end we are all the same and should accept and respect each other. It stands for the freedom to be what we want to be.”

Freki adds:

“‘Ewige Wacht’ is both our most emotional and strongest album. It is a journey through Nordic mythology that tells of old stories and the protection and preservation of the flame of our ancestors. Traditions and values like family, fortitude and desire are like a common thread running through the entire record. Uncompromising harshness meets epic and sustaining melodies. Authentically raw production and yet more powerful and mighty than ever. This album will pierce the hearts of our fans, because it comes deeply from ours.”

VARG Live 2023

24.-26.08.23 DE – Eisfeld / Wolfszeit Festival

(only festival show this year + special set)

Wolfsfest Tour

w/ Nachtblut & Sagenbringer

07.10.23 DE – Erfurt / From Hell

20.10.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp

21.10.23 DE – Bochum / Matrix

27.10.23 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch

28.10.23 DE – Munich / Backstage Werk

10.11.23 DE – Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn

17.11.23 DE – Berlin / ORWOhaus

18.11.23 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

24.11.23 CH – Pratteln / Z7

25.11.23 AT – Vienna / SimmCity

