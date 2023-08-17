Rachel Bobbitt – Marian

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt released her remarkable new EP, The Half We Still Have via Fantasy Records earlier this month. To mark the occasion, she’ll perform a special hometown show tonight at The Drake, and in addition, this morning shares a brand-new video for “Marian”.

“Marian,” one of The Half We Still Have’s standout tracks, is a mesmerizing, 4-minute tightrope over life’s unrelenting ‘what ifs’.

Rachel Bobbitt on “Marian” and it’s accompany video:

“I wrote ‘Marian’ with Justice Der four years ago now. I was in an exhausting relationship, and somewhat in denial about it. Looking back I think writing a narrative about a dysfunctional couple in the third person was my way of addressing my feelings without getting too close to them. “Marian” was a woman I made up and viewed as a character in a story, finding ways to justify her situation & negotiate away her gut feelings of doubt. It’s only in retrospect that I can see how much of myself I put into her, & how writing this song was me working through my own dysfunction.

“The video is an evening spent walking around with my now partner, who I created this song with and now share a life with. I wanted to capture some sweet mundanity to contrast the highs and lows experienced when the song was written.”

TOUR DATES:

8/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake (Record Release Show)

9/15 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/16 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

9/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

9/24 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

9/25 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

9/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

9/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

9/29 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

9/30 – Milwaukee, MN @ Back Room at Colectivo *

10/1 – St Louis, MI @ Blueberry Hill *

10/3 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

10/5 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

10/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

* supporting Jesse Jo Stark

#rachel_bobbitt