Meagre Martin – Gut Punch

Today, Berlin-based songwriter-turned-trio Meagre Martin announces their debut LP, Gut Punch, out November 10, 2023 via Mansions & Millions. It’s accompanied by their new single “Please Clap.”

With their forthcoming album Meagre Martin are ready to open their world of lo-fi and Americana. The band has upcoming shows this year at Pop-Kultur Berlin, Waves Vienna, and a US tour supporting Alt-J.

On the track Meagre Martin offer: “Please Clap is a satirical take on the feelings of inadequacy. The original inspiration for the song came from using performance as a means of connection and a way to feel seen. As the song was forming, a lyric Sarah was writing reminded her of a viral video from the 2016 US Presidential race of Jeb Bush giving a “rousing” speech, then having to ask his audience to “Please Clap”.Obviously, Sarah is no fan of the Bush family and everything they stand for, but she felt pity for the eldest son, since he has always been overlooked throughout his career.. Being the unseen second choice, is something Sarah could relate with.”

+ on the video: “It was such an amazing time creating the music video for “Please Clap” with director Alessandra Corazzini. From building the paper mache hands on the floor of my apartment, to filming in the beautiful Ballhaus Berlin, it was such a magical experience with a talented and kind crew. It’s a sad song but the video brings a dark comedy to it, especially the play fighting from Max and Freddy.”

Live Shows

* supporting Alt-J

8/20/23 – Berlin, DE @ Mit Vergnügen Picknick (free entry)

8/26/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalfest (free entry)

9/1/23 – Berlin, DE @ Pop Kultur Festival

9/8/23 – Wien, AT @ Waves Vienna

9/9/23 – Dresden, DE @ Sound of Bronkow

10/19/23 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn w/ The Orielles

10/20/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial

10/21/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial

10/28/23 – Luzern, CH – Echolot Festival

11/9/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater *

11/10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater *

11/13/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas *

11/14/23 – Dallas, TX @House of Blues – Dallas *

11/15/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

11/16/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater *

11/18/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

11/19/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

11/20/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

11/21/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

11/24/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

11/25/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

11/26/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

11/27/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theater *

11/29/23 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

12/1/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

12/2/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

12/3/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

12/5/23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

