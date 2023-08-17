K. Flay ft Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil – Irish Goodbye

K.Flay has joined forces with Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes for new single “Irish Goodbye.”
t’s the latest to be released in advance of K.Flay’s forthcoming new studio album MONO – due out September 15th via Giant Music.
“Irish Goodbye” is the album’s heaviest and hardest-hitting track, an intimately detailed portrait of choosing self-preservation over succumbing to possibly toxic desire. “I was screaming in the demo to that song and eventually I realized, ‘I have a friend who screams professionally, so maybe I should get him on this,’” K.Flay recalls.
UK / EU Tour Dates
Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland
Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany
Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic
Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany
Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria
Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany
Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK
Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK
