Irreversible Entanglements – Our Land Back

Today, Irreversible Entanglements present their new single/visualizer, “Our Land Back,” from their forthcoming album, Protect Your Light, out September 8th on Impulse!.

“Our Land Back” originated with band member/saxophonist, Keir Neuringer, and is Protect Your Light’s most social conscious and political track. In the band’s words, “Our Land Back” is “an anthem to struggles for self-determination by peoples who have been dispossessed of their land and denied their right to return.

Irreversible Entanglements Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Fri. Sept. – Sept. 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 9 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica SoundScape Presents

Sun. Sep. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Solar Myth

Sat. Nov. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Jazzfest Berlin

Mon. Nov. 6 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Fri. Nov. 10 – Paris, FR @ Festival d’Automne à Paris

Sat. Nov. 11 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster

Sun. Nov. 12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?

Tue. Nov. 14 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

Wed. Nov. 15 – London, UK @ London Jazz Festival

