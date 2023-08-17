Hannah Diamond – Perfect Picture

London-based multidisciplinary artist Hannah Diamond announces her highly anticipated sophomore album Perfect Picture due October 6th via PC Music.

Perfect Picture cascades across twelve glistening, experimental pop tracks including the recently shared empowering anthem “Affirmations.” To pair with the Perfect Picture announcement, Hannah Diamond shares the glossy title track alongside a new video.

Directed by Christopher Tym, the video is a glimmering one take shot that sees Hannah take a fully choreographed routine on for the first time whilst spinning on a rotating platform. Inspired by a portrait of her grandmother backstage at a ballet show in her childhood, the video is a tender reference to the prevalent themes of self image and girlhood that pop up on the record whilst also being an example of Hannah’s multifaceted creative identity.

Hannah Diamond explains the genesis of her new single: “Pop music is this magical form of communication to me. It has the power to transform ephemeral things into tangible worlds and help it take on other forms and become expansive. That’s why ‘Perfect Picture’ became the album title track. It really does feel like it captures me. Not just one side of me but all the many layers that make up who I am at my core.”

Speaking about the “Perfect Picture” visuals, director Christopher Tym shares, “I took the analogy of the spinning ballerina in the music box, this iconic perfect figure that is forever framed and began wondering how she could bend the rules and take charge of her own representation. It became this dance between Hannah and the camera that begins formally but ends up spinning on all axes, warping the frame and renegotiating the relationship between the person and the image.” Hannah Diamond adds about the filming process, “I wanted to do a one take video because it’s easy to make things perfect with lots of editing, but maybe in trying so hard to create perfection you can miss the moments of something magic that can happen when you let go of control.”

Additionally, this October, Hannah Diamond will bring her live show to the physical realm in North America with headline shows in Montreal, two sold out dates in New York City, two dates in Los Angeles (second date sold out), and San Francisco. Following her time stateside, Hannah will head back to Europe to perform in Paris this November and Antwerp and London this December.

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One [SOLD OUT]

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One [SOLD OUT]

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge [SOLD OUT]

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

12/1 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

12/5 – London, UK @ Heaven

#hannahdiamond_