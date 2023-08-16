Underscores – Old Money B*tch

Today, underscores shares her fourth single, a fun, upbeat, biting pop anthem titled “Old money bitch” off her forthcoming album Wallsocket out September 22 via Mom+Pop.

“‘Old money bitch’ was the first song I wrote for the album” says underscores. “I think I started it in January 2022. I had just bought a banjo off of Craigslist and was set on making a pop banger with it.”

Following a handful of summer festivals and a sold-out London debut, underscores will be kicking off her North American ‘Hometown Tour’ in October with notable dates at LA’s The Roxy, Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg, and more.

8/25 – Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

10/1 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/4/ – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/5 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/7 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs

10/8 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/20 – Vancouver @ Fortune Sound Club

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

10/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/2 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/5 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at Masquerade

