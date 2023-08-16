Underscores – Old Money B*tch

Today, underscores shares her fourth single, a fun, upbeat, biting pop anthem titled “Old money bitch” off her forthcoming album Wallsocket out September 22 via Mom+Pop.
“‘Old money bitch’ was the first song I wrote for the album” says underscores. “I think I started it in January 2022. I had just bought a banjo off of Craigslist and was set on making a pop banger with it.”
Following a handful of summer festivals and a sold-out London debut, underscores will be kicking off her North American ‘Hometown Tour’ in October with notable dates at LA’s The Roxy, Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg, and more.
8/25 – Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival
10/1 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/4/ – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/5 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/7 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs
10/8 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
10/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/20 – Vancouver @ Fortune Sound Club
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
10/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/2 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/5 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at Masquerade
