Tessa Violet ft Frances Forever – Play With Fire

Today pop darling Tessa Violet teams up with Frances Forever on “Play With Fire (feat. Frances Forever),” a fresh take of the flirty, fan-favorite track from her sophomore LP MY GOD!.
Tessa on “Play With Fire (feat. Frances Forever)”:
“I love Frances Forever’s vibe!! I really wanted a bridge for the song and I was so happy when they sent it to me and I loved it. I get it stuck in my head all the time and it’s fun to have another artist’s perspective on the concept of playing with fire.”
Frances on “Play With Fire (feat. Frances Forever)”:
“I’m such a big fan of Tessa and was an immediate fan of the song when I heard it. When she asked me to feature, it was a no brainer. Suchhhh a fun tune!”
Frances Forever is currently opening for Tessa Violet as a part of Tessa’s headlining MY GOD! North American tour.
“MY GOD!” TOUR DATES:
August 17: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
August 18: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
August 19: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
August 21: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
August 22: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
August 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
August 25: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
August 27: Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
August 28: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
August 30: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
August 31: Seattle, WA @ Showbox
September 1: Portland, OR @ The Star
September 3: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
September 4: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
September 6: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
September 7: San Diego, CA @ Music Box
CAVETOWN TOUR DATES:
September 19: Paris, France @ L’Olympia
September 20: Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
September 21: Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
September 22: Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
September 24: London, England @ Alexandra Palace
