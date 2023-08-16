Tessa Violet ft Frances Forever – Play With Fire

Today pop darling Tessa Violet teams up with Frances Forever on “Play With Fire (feat. Frances Forever),” a fresh take of the flirty, fan-favorite track from her sophomore LP MY GOD!.

Tessa on “Play With Fire (feat. Frances Forever)”:

“I love Frances Forever’s vibe!! I really wanted a bridge for the song and I was so happy when they sent it to me and I loved it. I get it stuck in my head all the time and it’s fun to have another artist’s perspective on the concept of playing with fire.”

Frances on “Play With Fire (feat. Frances Forever)”:

“I’m such a big fan of Tessa and was an immediate fan of the song when I heard it. When she asked me to feature, it was a no brainer. Suchhhh a fun tune!”

Frances Forever is currently opening for Tessa Violet as a part of Tessa’s headlining MY GOD! North American tour.

“MY GOD!” TOUR DATES:

August 17: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

August 18: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

August 19: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

August 21: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

August 22: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

August 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

August 25: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

August 27: Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

August 28: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

August 30: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

August 31: Seattle, WA @ Showbox

September 1: Portland, OR @ The Star

September 3: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

September 4: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

September 6: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

September 7: San Diego, CA @ Music Box

CAVETOWN TOUR DATES:

September 19: Paris, France @ L’Olympia

September 20: Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

September 21: Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

September 22: Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

September 24: London, England @ Alexandra Palace

