Marem Ladson – Rayo de Luna

Marem Ladson, the New York via Spain artist, shares a video for “Rayo de Luna,” the new single from her recently announced Baby Light EP, out September 1st. Singing in both Spanish and English, Baby Light showcases folk-pop fueled by the rawest of emotions and the duality of Ladson’s bicultural heritage, crafting a sound that is all her own. These songs intricately weave pain, anger, loss, and hope, illuminating the brilliance that emerges amidst life’s kaleidoscope of emotions.

“I wrote ‘Rayo de Luna’ in June last year, just a few weeks after my move to New York. I was feeling very homesick, so I turned to old Spanish songs by artists like Soledad Bravo, Simón Díaz, Cecilia, and Jeannette,” Ladson explains. “I sought guidance on the moon, a steadfast presence of consistent and unwavering nature. Trying to figure out where I come from and what the future holds for me, the moon felt like a source of guidance, certainty, and reassurance in a moment when everything was changing.”

Additionally, Ladson announces headline shows in New York and Los Angeles in October and a date supporting Julie Byrne in New York at Bowery Ballroom in September.

TOUR DATES:

9/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

*supporting Julie Byrne

