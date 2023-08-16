Dove Armitage – Concernless

Dove Armitage, the alias of the Los Angeles-based songwriter Quincy Larson, has a message for you… befriend your demons.

Today, she announces her new EP, Concernless, out November 3rd via KRO Records.

Being a multi-disciplinary artist, Dove has played bass in Yungblud, and in Death Valley Girls and she also played synth on “Perfectly Not Close To Me” by WILLOW feat. Yves Tumor. Concernless features co-productions by icons Liam Hall (grandma) and Chris Greatti, and it’s announcement comes alongside a music video for the EP’s lead single, the stadium-ready “Brittle.” The song initially invites listeners in with Dove’s ethereal yet haunting vocals before it explodes into madness with the introduction of its glitchy and raucous chorus.

On the single, Dove shares, “‘Brittle’ was the first track created for this collection of songs with my dear friend Liam Hall (Grandma). The song is about longing for someone, or something, that is equally as good for you as it is bad for you. It speaks to the contradictions and juxtapositions of these things and explores how so many feelings or things are not always mutually exclusive and can occupy the same space. ‘Brittle’ ended up shaping and inspiring the entire collection of songs and the attitude of how myself, Liam, and Chris Greatti went into the following sessions creating the EP; have fun with it and make something honest.”

