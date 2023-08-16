Clementine Valentine – Selenelion

Today Clementine Valentine releases “Selenelion,” the latest single from the upcoming album, The Coin that Broke the Fountain Floor, due out August 25th, 2023 through the venerable Flying Nun Records imprint.

Raised itinerantly between New Zealand and Hong Kong, the siblings Clementine and Valentine Nixon cut their teeth performing in renegade gallery spaces and rogue music venues across Hong Kong’s abandoned industrial estates, which the accompanying video directed by Britt Walton draws from with alluring results. The sisters embrace their familial musical heritage on “Selenelion” along with recent single “The Rope” – the sisters, great-granddaughters of Traveller musician Davie Stewart (recorded by Alan Lomax), come from a long line of folk musicians and storytellers passed down over centuries.

The siblings share: “Selenelion is a type of lunar eclipse where both the sun and moon appear in the sky at the same time. As a story the song is based on aspects of countless old folk songs and fables. A star-crossed dynamic. The meeting of a mythological creature and a mortal, always ending in tragedy.” They go on to say: “The video by Britt Walton follows the same doomed scenario, set in a place dear to us – Hong Kong, where we grew up.“

The track is beautifully complemented by production from Randall Dunn, while Matt Chamberlain’s expressionistic percussion is a major feature, setting an ancient mood – Chamberlain has worked with some of the folk world’s most legendary figures including Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, along with acclaimed contemporary artists such as Marissa Nadler and Laura Marling.

