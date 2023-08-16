Charli XCX – Speed Drive

Charli XCX releases her official music video for ‘Speed Drive’, her track from Barbie The Album. ‘Speed Drive’ has amassed over 70M global streams, hit #9 on the UK Official Charts and entered the Billboard Hot 100 becoming Charli’s fifth song to chart in the US.

Filmed in Los Angeles, the video was co-directed by Charli with Ramez Silyan, starring Charli and Devon Lee Carlson racing a pink Corvette convertible under the Californian sun. In the video Charli teases an upcoming project with Sam Smith when she receives a phone call from Sam on her Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.

Atlantic Records’ Barbie The Album, the groundbreaking and star-studded musical companion to Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie, now surpasses over 1B global streams. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is now officially #1 at the global box office surpassing $1B worldwide and counting.

#charli_xcx #barbiethealbum

