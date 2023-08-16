ATARASHII GAKKO! North American Headlining Tour

Tokyo-based and wildly special four-girl progressive pop-group ATARASHII GAKKO! are bringing their captivating, eccentric, and overall mind-blowing live show to North America for the group’s first headlining run of shows this November. Dressed together in their classic school girl uniform, the shows are a choreography masterclass where the quartet seamlessly become an eight-legged groove machine across its rambunctious mix of Japanese pop, hip-hop, dance, and punk-influenced discography.

The SEISHUN Tour kicks off at Los Angeles’ The Fonda Theatre on November 7th and runs through the month wrapping the North American leg at Mexico City’s Corona Capital festival. Spotify presale is available now until tomorrow August 17th at 10am PT, general on-sale begins this Friday at 10am local – buy tickets HERE.

Whirlwind group ATARASHII GAKKO! represent a new generation of Japanese youth (seishun in their native language), one embracing personal expression and pushing against traditional boundaries a little at a time. The outlandish quartet — comprised of kawaii-but- fierce MIZYU, wildcard SUZUKA, graceful KANON and funky RIN — break genre walls to create music mixing elements of pop, jazz, hip-hop, rock and more, delivered with punk energy and featuring frantic dance moves, choreographed by the four members themselves.

ATARASHII GAKKO!’s 2020 track “OTONABLUE” has become the group’s most popular song to date, garnering 3.1 billion TikTok views, over 39 million YouTube video views. “OTONABLUE’s” popularity locked the group’s performance on one of the most popular internet channels THE FIRST TAKE.

ATARASHII GAKKO! have brought a wide range of genres together into dizzying pop songs over the course of two full-length albums — 2018’s MAENARAWANAI and 2019’s WAKAGE GA ITARU. Their lyrics transform teenage experiences running from being assigned a new seat in class to being caught in a love triangle to simply procrastinating into supercharged snapshots of youth. The group joined 88rising in late 2020 to bring their resistance against conformity to the world, fueled entirely by the power of youth. Their first global single, “NAINAINAI,” a mission statement soundtracked by a retro-inspired hip-hop beat and their tag-team approach to singing.That’s just the first step forward for the group as they introduce a new era of Japanese pop to the globe.

FULL FALL DATES

Nov. 7 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Nov. 8 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 10 New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov. 11 Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Nov. 13 Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

Nov. 15 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Nov. 16 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 18 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

Dec. 2 Hong Kong @ Clockenflap Festival

Dec. 3 Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

