Margaret Glaspy – Get Back

Margaret Glaspy has shared a new video for “Get Back,” taken from her album Echo The Diamond which is out this Friday, August 18 via ATO Records.
The album is produced by Glaspy with co-production from her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage and is the follow-up to 2020’s Devotion.
Tour Dates
8/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade Records (performance and album signing)
9/12 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk *
9/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *
9/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX *
9/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
9/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *
9/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *
9/20 – London, UK @ Omeara
9/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
9/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/2 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
10/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/4 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/8 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (Vinyl)
10/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/1 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/2 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
11/4 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s
11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/7 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
11/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
*opening for Half Moon Run
