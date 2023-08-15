Margaret Glaspy – Get Back

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy has shared a new video for “Get Back,” taken from her album Echo The Diamond which is out this Friday, August 18 via ATO Records.

The album is produced by Glaspy with co-production from her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage and is the follow-up to 2020’s Devotion.

Tour Dates

8/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade Records (performance and album signing)

9/12 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk *

9/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *

9/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX *

9/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall  *

9/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *

9/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

9/20 – London, UK @ Omeara

9/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/2 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/4 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/8 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (Vinyl)

10/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/1 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/2 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/4 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/7 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

*opening for Half Moon Run

