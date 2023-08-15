Joan Osborne – Great American Cities

Celebrated artist Joan Osborne is sharing the video for her compelling song “Great American Cities.” With an appreciation for major metropolitan centers, the video finds Osborne dancing in front of an American flag while highlighting the creativity, connectivity and joy found in our nation’s inspired meccas.

“I keep hearing TV pundits running down America’s cities,” Osborne notes. “I don’t think they spend any time in these places because if they did, they would understand how vibrant, joyful, and full of creativity America’s cities are. I visit them all regularly on tour, and they’re an essential part of what makes America strong and exciting and beautiful.”

“Great American Cities” is featured on Nobody Owns You, Osborne’s upcoming album out September 8th via her imprint Womanly Hips Records. Nobody Owns You is a collection of revealing songs as Osborne muses over the major questions in our lives. The reflective release offers deep insight into the artist’s thoughts and hopes, surrounded by a rootsy and deeply soulful sound.

JOAN OSBORNE 2023 TOUR DATES

September 15 – Natick, MA – The Center for Arts

September 20 ­– Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood

September 22 – Old Saybrook, CT – Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

September 23 – Bethlehem, NH – The Colonial Theatre

September 24 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

September 26 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre

September 28 – St. Louis, MO – City Winery St. Louis

September 29 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

September 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

October 6 – Goshen, CT – Blackbear Music Fest

November 8 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

November 10 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

November 12 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

November 14 – Berkeley, CA – Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse

November 15 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts (Grass Valley)

November 16 – Venice, CA – The Venice West

November 18 ­– Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

November 19 – Bristol, TN – Paramount Center for the Arts

November 21 – Frankfort, KY – Grand Theatre

November 30 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

December 1 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

December 3 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

December 5 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

December 7 – Roanoke, VA ­– Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson

December 15 – Stowe, VT – Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

December 16 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

December 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – The Saratoga City Center Ballroom

