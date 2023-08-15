Joan Osborne – Great American Cities

Celebrated artist Joan Osborne is sharing the video for her compelling song “Great American Cities.” With an appreciation for major metropolitan centers, the video finds Osborne dancing in front of an American flag while highlighting the creativity, connectivity and joy found in our nation’s inspired meccas.
“I keep hearing TV pundits running down America’s cities,” Osborne notes. “I don’t think they spend any time in these places because if they did, they would understand how vibrant, joyful, and full of creativity America’s cities are. I visit them all regularly on tour, and they’re an essential part of what makes America strong and exciting and beautiful.”
“Great American Cities” is featured on Nobody Owns You, Osborne’s upcoming album out September 8th via her imprint Womanly Hips Records. Nobody Owns You is a collection of revealing songs as Osborne muses over the major questions in our lives. The reflective release offers deep insight into the artist’s thoughts and hopes, surrounded by a rootsy and deeply soulful sound.
JOAN OSBORNE 2023 TOUR DATES
September 15 – Natick, MA – The Center for Arts
September 20 – Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood
September 22 – Old Saybrook, CT – Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center
September 23 – Bethlehem, NH – The Colonial Theatre
September 24 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
September 26 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre
September 28 – St. Louis, MO – City Winery St. Louis
September 29 – Evanston, IL – SPACE
September 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
October 6 – Goshen, CT – Blackbear Music Fest
November 8 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
November 10 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
November 12 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry
November 14 – Berkeley, CA – Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse
November 15 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts (Grass Valley)
November 16 – Venice, CA – The Venice West
November 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
November 19 – Bristol, TN – Paramount Center for the Arts
November 21 – Frankfort, KY – Grand Theatre
November 30 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap
December 1 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
December 3 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage
December 5 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
December 7 – Roanoke, VA – Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson
December 15 – Stowe, VT – Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
December 16 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse
December 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – The Saratoga City Center Ballroom
