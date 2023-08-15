Corinne Bailey Rae – Peach Velvet Sky

Today, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae premieres her new single, “Peach Velvet Sky” with an accompanying video directed by Gregory Berg.

The song is taken from her highly anticipated new album Black Rainbows, her first album of new material in seven years, coming out on September 15 via Thirty Tigers. Of the track Bailey Rae explains “Peach Velvet Sky is about the fragments of sunset Harriet Jacobs saw, through the tiny loophole she made, and its ultimate width and wonder when she finally found freedom.”

The transcendent ballad is inspired by the true story of Harriet Jacobs told through her self-written autobiography Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl. Bailey Rae originally read Jacobs’ story as a child, however after rediscovering it within the Stony Island Arts Bank she was empowered. “Reading in The Johnson Publishing Library reignited my interest in The life of Harriet Jacobs,” remarks Bailey Rae, “I had read her autobiography, ‘Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl’, as a teen. An aunt from America had sent me a copy of ‘Six African American Narratives’, and I went straight to ‘Incidents’, as it was the only one written by a woman. Re-reading the work as an adult and a mother, I was even more profoundly affected by Harriet Jacob’s mental fortitude and courage, as well as being shocked anew by the injustices and cruelties of her situation.”

Bailey Rae continues “Jacobs, born in 1813, escaped slavery in her early twenties. She feigned her flight North, knowing her obsessive, sexually harassing and violent ‘master’ would not relent until he had searched the Free States for her. Instead, she hid in the crawl space above her free Grandmother’s storeroom, where she remained, with the help of her Grandmother, for 7 years. Jacob bored a small hole through the wall of the cabin, through which she could occasionally see her children as they played nearby. She could sew clothes for them by this light, as well as overhear conversations that pertained to her safety.”

The video features UK dancer /choreographer Mayowa Ogunnaike as well as Bailey Rae. Of the video Bailey Rae says, “I first saw Mayowa in the rehearsals for ‘Seeds, Dreams, Constellations’, the Contemporary Dance piece I co created with Sharon Watson MBE, in Leeds, Spring 2023. Sharon and Mayowa had begun developing the choreography for ‘Peach Velvet Sky’ and called me in to see what was happening. I was speechless when I saw Mayowa dance. The grace, the expression, the heaviness of the subject with the fluidity of the movement. Sharon and Mayowa had put in language which evoked Harriet Jacob’s story so poetically, her loophole for viewing the world, the compression which ultimately brought her escape, the mental strain, the physical and temporal endurance. When I saw Mayowa dance that piece I knew that we had to film her to bring this story to people.”

CORINNE BAILEY RAE LIVE 2023

September 5—Long Island, NY—Staller Center for

the Arts at Stony Brook University

September 6—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

September 8—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts

September 9—New Haven, CT—Schwarzman Center at Yale University

September 10—New York, NY—The National Jazz Museum in Harlem

September 12—Cincinnati, OH—Memorial Hall

September 14—Chicago, IL—Rockefeller Memorial

Chapel at University of Chicago

September 17—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater

September 19—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

September 20—Durham, NC—Carolina Theatre

September 22—Sugar Hill, GA—The Eagle Theatre at Sugar Hill

September 24—Birmingham, AL—Alys Stephens

Center at University of Alabama

September 26—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theater

September 29—Austin, TX—The Paramount Theatre

September 30—San Antonio, TX—Boeing Center at Tech Port‡

October 1—Houston, TX—Stafford Centre

October 3—Dallas, TX—Texas Theatre

October 5—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic Performing Arts Center

October 7—Marfa, TX—Saint George Hall

‡Opening for Maxwell

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

October 25—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall

October 26—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall

October 28—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall

October 31—Madrid, Spain—Teatro Pavón

November 1—Barcelona, Spain—Studio P62

November 3—Seville, Spain—Cartuja Centre

November 4—Lisbon, Portugal—Capitolio

November 5—Porto, Portugal—Casa de Musica

November 12—Macau, China—Kooltai Festiva

CORINNE BAILEY RAE LIVE 2024

February 6—Beverly Hills, CA—Wallis Center

February 10—San Francisco, CA—SF Jazz

February 11—San Francisco, CA—SF Jazz

February 13—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse

February 15— New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz

February 16—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz

February 17—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz

February 18—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz

#corinnebaileyrae