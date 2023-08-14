Snõõper – Music For Spies

Snõõper announce a US fall tour and present the video for “Music For Spies.”

The track is a standout from their acclaimed debut album Super Snõõper, released last month on Third Man Records.

Snõõper have built their reputation on their raucous live shows, thrilling spectacles which integrate a slew of different artistic mediums — music, video art, puppetry, assemblages and more — to create a unique experience for each performance. The “Music For Spies” video collages wild highlights from the bandʼs live performances and offers a mere sampling of the antics that await audiences this fall.

Following a handful of East Coast dates later this summer, Snõõperʼs fall tour will bring them to Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City and more, culminating with a performance at Austin City Limits.

Snõõper Tour Dates

Sat. Aug. 26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall (LFG Fest)

Sat. Sept. 2 – High View, WV @ Zapateo

Sun. Sept. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye (Bands Bikes BBQ)

Wed. Sept. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records

Sat. Sept. 30 – Memphis, TN @ HiTone

Mon. Oct. 2 @ Nashville, TN @ The Basement

Sat. Oct. 07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club Block Party

Sun. Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. Oct. 09 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room

Tue. Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Wed. Oct. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Emerald

Thu. Oct. 12 – Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar

Fri. Oct. 13 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

Sat. Oct. 14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Sun. Nov. 5 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Nov. 6 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

Tue. Nov. 7 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

Wed. Nov. 8 – London, UK @ The Windmill

Fri. Nov. 10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

Sat. Nov. 11 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

