Sammy Rae & The Friends Tour

Brooklyn-based ensemble Sammy Rae & The Friends are wrapping up an incredible summer, including their triumphant debut at Central Park SummerStage, appearing on the main stage of Bonnaroo to a packed crowd, and making their Billboard Chart Debut. With a few more festivals on the horizon, the band is preparing to launch their fall headline tour across North America on September 18 before heading to the UK and Europe in November.
Last year’s fall headline tour saw Sammy Rae & The Friends playing some of their biggest shows to date, including two nights at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, Roadrunner in Boston and The Fillmore Theatre in both Philly and DC. The group’s energetic and communal shows are where they shine brightest and are not to be missed. Along the way, the band recorded their sets, and have now released a special live album: Sammy Rae & The Friends Live – The If It All Goes South Tour.
In between tour dates, Sammy Rae & The Friends are working on anticipated new music, details TBA. The new songs will follow recent highlights, including the soul-infused “Closer To You” and last summer’s jazzy retro pop singles “If It All Goes South,” which was accompanied by a stellar music video.
Sammy Rae & The Friends Fall Tour
Sat, Aug 26 in Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend Festival
Sat, Sept 16 in East Aurora, NY @ Borderline Festival
Mon, Sept 18 in South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Tue, Sept 19 in South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed, Sept 20 in Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Thur, Sept 21 in Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Sat, Sept 23 in Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival
Sun, Sept 24 in Ithaca, NY@ State Theatre of Ithaca
Tue, Sept 26 in Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Wed, Sept 27 in Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Thur, Sept 28 in Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Sat, Sept 30 in Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound
Sun, Oct 1 in Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
Mon, Oct 2 in Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Wed, Oct 4 in Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Thur, Oct 5 in St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri, Oct 6 in Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
Sun, Oct 8 in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Tue, Oct 10 in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Wed, Oct 11 in Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts
Fri, Oct 13 in Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Sat, Oct 14 in Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Sun, Oct 15 in Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Tue, Oct 17 in San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Wed, Oct 18 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Thur, Oct 19 in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Sat, Oct 21 in Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Wed, Nov 8 in Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Thur, Nov 9 in Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Fri, Nov 10 in Rotterdam, NL@ LantarenVenster
Tue, Nov 14 in Paris, FR @ Bataclan
Thur, Nov 16 in London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
Fri, Nov 17 in Bristol, UK @ SWX
Sat, Nov 18 in Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sun, Nov 19 in Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
Tue, Nov 21 in Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Ave
Wed, Nov 22 in Dublin, Ireland @ The Helix
