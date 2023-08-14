Jess Williamson in Denver – August 20

Jess Williamson releases Time Ain’t Accidental on Mexican Summer. This new album brings a bright and fresh feel to it.

Today Williamson releases “Topanga Two Step.”

“For ‘Topanga Two Step’, we set out to make a video that captures the surreal landscape of the Texas Hill Country and feels like a daydream,” Williamson explains. “We filmed on a ranch on the Guadalupe River and inside a Stonehenge replica. Lyrically, the song comes from a moment in my life when I was trying too hard to impress someone who was really different from me, but the rejection and weirdness I felt ended up guiding me into a deeper understanding of myself. I asked my partner Samuel Walker to direct the video because he shot the incredible cover photo of my new album, Time Ain’t Accidental, and I wanted to delve further into our visual collaboration. His vision for the video centered around this energy in the lyrics of sensuality, longing, and release.”

Williamson’s summer tour in support of Time Ain’t Accidental kicks off this week in Phoenix, NM and wraps with two nights at Joshua Trees’ Pappy & Harriet’s. One of the first stops is in Denver on august 20 at Globe Hall. Tickets are available here.

TOUR DATES:

8/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

8/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot

8/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs

8/20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

8/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

8/25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

8/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

8/28 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

8/29 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

8/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

9/1 – Oxnard, CA @ Ojai Valley Woman’s Club

9/2 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

9/3 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

9/22 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

9/24 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Ranch

9/28-10/1 – Marfa, TX @ Trans Pecos Festival

10/9 – Austin, TX @ Arlyn Studios

