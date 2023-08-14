Haley Blais – The Cabin

On the heels of her headline shows on the west coast last month, Vancouver’s Haley Blais shares her new single “The Cabin.” Arriving alongside the new song is the Zia Kalyan-directed video portraying Haley as the conductor of a surreal, chaotic orchestra in a grand theatre.

“The Cabin” follows the announcement of Haley’s sophomore full-length album Wisecrack, due September 15th via Arts & Crafts.

Speaking about the new track, Haley shares about the cabin that was the inspiration describing, “A sweaty, dehydrated memory of my summers spent in the cabin on the lake. It wasn’t our cabin — my dad’s brother’s wife’s cousin’s friends owned it or something — but it was ours. I had my first sips of beer, first almost kisses. It’s a fluffy recollection until the guitars break through with their overbearing distortion like a roaring tidal wave and I’m thrown back into the discomfort of real time.

I don’t wanna be the smoke inside the living room / Can you open up the patio door? / I don’t wanna be wet inside your swimming shoes / Can you take me out and shake me on shore?”

Additionally, Haley is set to hit the road to support Tommy Lefroy this September and October for 8 shows including stops in Boston, New York City, Toronto, Philadelphia and Chicago. On October 20th, Haley will perform a hometown album release show for Wisecrack at The Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver before heading over to Europe for a string of shows in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester, London and Brighton.

Upcoming Live Dates

^ = Tommy Lefroy

* = headline show

9/23 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 – Berkeley^

9/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

9/27 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground^

9/28 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministrere, Pop Montreal^

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe^

10/2 – Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop*

10/4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/5 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In^

10/6 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas^

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Hollywood Theatre* [ALBUM RELEASE SHOW]

10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling*

10/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar*

10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen*

11/4 – Glasgow, SC @ CAA*

11/6 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack*

11/7 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute at The Lodge*

11/8 – London, UK @ Colours*

11/9 – Brighton, UK @ Zahara*

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain — Pitchfork Festival*

