G Flip – DRUMMER & US Tour

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rising superstar G Flip has released their highly anticipated album DRUMMER, out now via Future Classic.

Of the release, G Flip says “Most people know me as a singer that drums, but to me, I’m a DRUMMER that sings. Since I picked up the sticks at nine years old I’ve been dreaming of a solo pop artist whose main instrument was drums. As the years have gone by I realised that maybe that person I was dreaming of, was actually myself. So I made the record little G always wanted, DRUMMER, a pop album from a drummer’s perspective”.

All throughout DRUMMER, G Flip reveals the rare balance of precision and abandon they’ve honed for almost their entire life; “The idea was to make a record from a drummer’s perspective, so I started out by writing up a list of drum ideas and grooves to include on the album.” says G Flip, who also plays guitar, bass, and keys throughout the album.

Following on from DRUMMER hit singles ‘Be Your Man’ and ‘The Worst Person Alive’, G Flip has also shared the music video for ‘Good Enough’.

Of the track, G says; “‘Good Enough’ was never meant to be a single. It’s a song about not feeling good enough for someone that you know deserves the world…This song has had many iterations over the past few years and when I finally got it to where it is now, it quickly became one of my favourite songs on the album. It’s not a typical pop song, and it was definitely not an obvious choice to make it a single. It’s a song I’m really proud of and I’m stoked that it’s out in the world.”

DRUMMER AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Thursday, 17 August – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD | SOLD OUT *

Friday 18 August – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD | SOLD OUT *

Saturday 19 August – Tanks Art Centre, Cairns QLD | SOLD OUT *

Sunday 20 August – Tanks Art Centre, Cairns QLD | Tickets (18+) *

Friday 25 August – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA | Tickets (18+) ^

Saturday 26 August – Astor Theatre Perth, Perth WA | SOLD OUT *

Tuesday 29 August – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC | SOLD OUT ^

Thursday 31 August – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC | SOLD OUT ^

Saturday 2 September – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC | SOLD OUT ^

Sunday 3 September – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC | Tickets (18+) ^

Thursday 7 September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW | Tickets (18+) ^^

Friday 8 September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW | SOLD OUT ^^

Saturday 9 September – Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW | Tickets (18+) ^^

* Joined by Hope D | ^ Joined by Jacotene | ^^ Joined by Charley

DRUMMER US TOUR

18 September – The Atrium at The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

19 September – Glass House – Pomona, CA

20 September – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA | SOLD OUT

23 September – Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ | SOLD OUT

25 September – Studio @ The Factory – Dallas, TX

26 September – Studio @ Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

27 September – Cheer Up Charlie’s – Austin, TX

2 October – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

3 October – Atlantis – Washington, DC | SOLD OUT

5 October – The Foundry @ THe Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

6 October – Music Hall of Williamsburg – New York, NY | SOLD OUT

7 October – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA | SOLD OUT

9 October – Thunderbird Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

11 October – The End – Nashville, TN | SOLD OUT

12 October – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

13 October – Park West – Chicago, IL

15 October – Reverb Lounge – Omaha, NE

17 October – Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO

18 October – Bluebird Theatre – Denver, CO

20 October – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

22 October – Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BC

23 October – Neumos – Seattle, WA

24 October – Star Theatre – Portland, OR

26 October – Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA | SOLD OUT

27 October – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

