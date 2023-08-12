Snow Wife – American Horror Show

Emerging pop singer/songwriter SNOW WIFE’s rebellious new single “ AMERICAN HORROR SHOW ” is quickly catching attention from fans, Spotify, TikTok and more.

Signed to independent publishing company Prescription Songs and label counterpart Amigo Records, SNOW and her candid music is connecting at mass, racking up millions of streams–over 281,000 in just one day–and inspiring TikTok dances and trends uniting other “little monsters.” Despite “AMERICAN HORROR SHOW” being just her second song released, SNOW WIFE is already proving she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Accompanying the single is a sizzling music video where SNOW showcases her background in dance with choreography to match her sensual songwriting.

While “AMERICAN HORROR SHOW” continues to climb the charts and earn placements in top Spotify and TikTok playlists, SNOW WIFE is placing the finishing touches on her debut mixtape, QUEEN DEGENERATE to be released this fall.

