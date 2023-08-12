Cobrah – Manic

Multi-faceted experimental electronic artist COBRAH is back with her latest single, “MANIC” alongside its official music video via Big Beat Records.
“MANIC” showcases the originality and creative genius of COBRAH’s world she’s building. With the latex and bondage chains featured in the video to her edgy lyrics, COBRAH is showing the world what she’s truly capable of – and she’s only just getting started.
“I loved making this record but if anything, it really brought out the manic in me”, said COBRAH.
A number of North American live dates are coming up for COBRAH, including a series of shows alongside Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar as well as a top-billed performance at San Francisco, CA’s Portola Festival (September 30-October 1). The upcoming dates follow COBRAH’s hugely successful first-ever US live run, THE ICON TOUR, highlighted by sold-out two-night stands at Los Angeles, CA’s historic El Rey Theatre and Brooklyn, NY’s Elsewhere as well as an explosive performance at Boiler Room Toronto in front of over 8,000 ecstatic fans.
COBRAH
TOUR 2023
SEPTEMBER
25 – Toronto, ON – History *
27 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall *
30-10/1 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival †
OCTOBER
2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo *
20 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
* w/ Pabllo Vittar Tour
† Festival Appearance
