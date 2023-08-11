UMI – Happy im

Gearing up for a prolific, passionate, and powerful new season, tastemaker-approved Seattle-born and Los Angeles-based R&B singer, songwriter, and phenomenon UMI returns with an uplifting new single and music video entitled “happy im.” It notably marks her first release of 2023 and paves the way for more to come.

“‘happy im’ was written at a time where I felt myself running from love—the type that can be felt in many ways; love for a dream, family, career, a place, or a person,” says UMI. “I wrote this song to remind myself, and those who listen, that it’s okay to be happy—it’s what we came here to experience. And oftentimes, when we allow ourselves to stop thinking so hard about it, we let it in.”

TOUR DATES:

8/12: Road to Sonic Bang – Bangkok

8/15: Samsung Hall – Manila

8/17: SUMMER SONIC EXTRA – Space Odd – Tokyo

8/19: SUMMER SONIC – Tokyo

8/20: SUMMER SONIC – Osaka

8/22: Musinsa Garage – Seoul

8/24: Music Zone – Hong Kong

8/26: Capitol Theatre – Singapore

8/27: The Bee – Kuala Lumpur

8/29: Tai Space Livehouse – Guangzhou

8/30: Full House – Chengdu

9/1: Modern Sky Lab – Shanghai

9/3: TFW (That Feeling When) – Santa Anita Racetrack – Arcadia, CA

9/10: 1MX Music Festival – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

9/17: H.E.R. Lights On Festival – Mountain View, CA

