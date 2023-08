Skaar, Hilde Skaar brings a song about being the awkward one at the party. Her new single “Imposter Syndrome” is both funny and sad at once. The video shows Skaar in different bathrooms as well as wearing a birthday hat where no one is celebrating. The song is fun and vibrant even as it talks about this social isolation.

Skaar is currently on tour in Europe and will be Iceland Airwaves in November.

