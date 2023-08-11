Sigrid – The Hype

“We’ve all been there, when you wonder if you’ve lived up to the expectations. I thought about the term Hype, in love and at work, and the questions you ask yourself of did you really live up to the hype.

So I wrote a song about it! With my artist job, I’ve sometimes felt that I’ve tried to live up to myself in a way – but a version of myself that looks like me, but cooler, more confident and touring the world. I’ve probably brought that into my private life, and all those things is what Hype is about. We’ve wrapped it in ethereal melodies and bass, synth and drum heavy production, but I love how there’s so much strength in my vocals – there’s power in being vulnerable!” – Sigrid

Co-producing “The Hype” with longtime collaborator Askjell, who co-wrote one of Sigird’s biggest ballads Dynamite and Nick Hahn, this is the first release Sigrid has a producer credit on, knuckling down in the studio earlier this year. Not overthinking the process and driving a dance-like-no-one’s-watching beat, “The Hype” is part of a highly anticipated upcoming project for Sigrid.

#thisissigrid

