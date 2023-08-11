Jazmin Bean – Favourite Toy

With over half a billion streams of their critically-acclaimed debut EP Worldwide Torture, Jazmin Bean is one of the UK’s worst kept secrets. Today, the non-binary, London-based artist continues their evolution with the release of their brand-new single, “Favourite Toy”, along with the music video.

“Favourite Toy”, produced by Matt Schwartz, addresses everything from addiction to intense, toxic relationships. The lyrics sting of unfazed, destructive indifference as the singer grapples with their self-worth amidst the chaos. Shot in LA, the video for “Favourite Toy” was created, directed, and styled by Jazmin Bean, and brings to life the poignant message in the lyrics.

“Favourite Toy” will be featured on Jazmin Bean’s upcoming debut album and is available now via aswang birthday cake/Interscope Records/Island Records.

Jazmin Bean says about the track, “It looks back at my relationship with love and sex with a storytelling perspective, exploring the lengths you’ll go to when you’re conditioned from such a young age not to understand what love is. Unlike my older songwriting, this track juxtaposes sound, production, and lyrics. It acknowledges the sadness I felt in my self-worth, but the song’s driving melody has an overall sense of hopefulness and catharsis.”

In addition to the single and video, Jazmin Bean also announced “The Terrified Tour”, which will hit a number of cities across the UK, Europe, and North America this fall.

