Edie Yvonne – On Your Mind

Up-and-coming indie pop artist Edie Yvonne has released her formidable new single, “On Your Mind,” a groove that showcases the teen’s lyrical power. With an introspective narrative and a melodic arrangement, Edie Yvonne effortlessly takes listeners on a transformative musical experience, unveiling the essence of her emotional state as it intertwines with a loved one.

“I wrote ‘On Your Mind’ after feeling like I couldn’t get through to a loved one,” explains Edie Yvonne offering a heartfelt glimpse into her inner world. “I was questioning how to be close with someone and feel so far away, so disconnected.”

