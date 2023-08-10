Thanks For Coming – What Is My Capacity To Love?

thanks for coming is the songwriting project of Rachel Brown (they/them), one half of the duo Water From Your Eyes. Brown started recording music alone in Chicago during high school (their first Bandcamp release bears the description “I wrote these songs instead of doing homework”), initially keeping those early songs a secret. During this time a friend encouraged them to attend stand-up open mics. Performing stand-up soon became a weekly routine, and a chance outing to a DIY show connected the dots between those private recordings and the idea of starting a band.

Soon after they recorded their first full band release Dude, Just Shut Up with their Water From Your Eyes bandmate Nate Amos on drums in the summer of 2015, released just a few weeks before they moved to New York City to study film and television at New York University, where they have remained since. Following their relocation, they continued to release music on their Bandcamp which now hosts almost 80 thanks for coming releases.

In December of 2022, thanks for coming released a retrospective compilation made up of highlights from their Bandcamp career to date called You Haven’t Missed Much. It was their first release on the label Danger Collective.

Today, Brown is announcing a new thanks for coming EP entitled What Is My Capacity To Love?, and sharing a new single entitled “Loop,” which arrives ahead of the EP’s release on Danger Collective on September 29th.

On their new EP, Brown attempts to pick apart the push and pull patterns that they have watched themself repeat in their romantic relationships. Written largely in the immediate aftermath of a breakup, the EP traces “the minor tragedy that played out with that relationship,” marking the stations along a path Brown sets out on “Loop,” which was before the relationship ended.

“I wrote this song before most of the EP, and it’s funny because it predicted everything that ended up happening with this person I was involved with,” Brown explains. “A lot of the EP is sort of in the aftermath of the minor tragedy that played out with that relationship, but this song is the only one about it from before anything had even happened. I knew it wasn’t going to end well and I still just ran towards it as if there weren’t going to be consequences. I think more than anything, this song, this EP, even that relationship was less about the specific thing and more about the pattern of my behaviors. I was in this cycle of infatuation, disappointment, seeking out intimacy but never actually letting anyone in, etc. I found myself in the exact same situation I was always finding myself in and I kept telling myself that it was going to be different even though I hadn’t changed at all. Listening to it now, I just can’t help but think how right I was about it all, and how it would’ve been nice to be wrong. But everything happens for a reason, I’d like to think I finally got out of the loop.”

