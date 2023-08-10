Mette – Mettenarrative

Today, multi-hyphenate artist METTE has released her highly anticipated new single ‘VAN GOGH’.

The track is taken from METTE’s forthcoming EP METTENARRATIVE which will be released on 22nd September.

Produced by Jonny Lattimer (Rina Sawayama, Joy Crookes) and Mike Sabath (Raye, Lizzo), ‘VAN GOGH’ fuses catchy pop melodies with danceable funk and R&B grooves to create an upbeat feel. Lyrically, METTE cites icons like Janet Jackson as she sings of finding creative inspiration through a muse. The accompanying music video, directed by Camille Summers-Valli, puts METTE’s stunning dance and movement talent to the fore, evoking a continuous feel with synchronized moves whilst simultaneously switching between various eye-catching characters throughout.

In line with the release, today it has been announced that METTE has signed to Since ‘93 and RCA US. Co-President of RCA UK and Since ‘93 Glyn Aikins and RCA COO John Fleckenstein offer the following about the signing:

Co-President of RCA UK and Since ‘93, Glyn Aikins says: ‘We are delighted to welcome METTE to the Since ’93 family alongside RCA US. A multi-hyphenate artist and quadruple threat, METTE’s music showcases the depths of her unique artistry. A force to be reckoned with, METTE is an all round entertainer and is destined to become a global superstar – watch out!’

COO of RCA Records, John Fleckenstein says:“METTE is a truly dynamic creative force. music, film, dance, fashion… and with something real to say. We couldn’t be prouder to team up with our UK team at Since 93/Sony UK – and to have the opportunity to bring the world to the incredible talent that is METTE.”

