Lifesize Teddy – Hypnotic

Lifesize Teddy, the newest signing to Africa’s No.1 record label Mavin Records has released her self-titled debut EP alongside a visual for its lead track “Hypnotic.”

A self-assured and boldly audacious declaration of Lifesize Teddy’s talent and artistic vision, her debut EP is a project that sees the 23-year old rapper, singer/songwriter and poet announce herself as a complex and layered young woman with various multitudes and a penchant for clairvoyance.

Across its 5 cutting-edge and inventive tracks, Lifesize Teddy effortlessly switches between modes of rapping, singing and spoken word poetry over a sonic bedding that musically spans Hip-Hop, Alternative R&B, Afro-pop, electronic and Alté sounds. Underlying each track is an unmitigated and striking confidence in her delivery that is further aided by a singular and free-spirited perspective.

Speaking on what the project’s arrival means to her, Lifesize Teddy said: “I believe in my tongue, I prophesize a lot. I started calling myself a prophecy because the further I went in my life, the more I realized that what I am and what I do is meant to be. I constantly decide where I want to go and who I want to be and I fight for it”

The project’s first single “Hypnotic” is a decadent and fearlessly expressive club track about being the life of the party and revelling in the freedom that comes with feeling comfortable in one’s body and sexuality.

Produced by Andre Vibez (Rema, Ayra Starr, Omah Lay), the track’s off-kilter production is a melting point of Afro-inspired Hip-Hop swaggering. Underpinned by dancehall-infused rhythms that are tightly peppered with Arabic and middle eastern sensibilities.

Directed by Jyde Ajala (Asake, CKay, Don Toliver), the accompanying visual brings to life the song’s hedonistic and pleasure-seeking aura. The concept’s narrative centers around Teddy as she leads the crashing of a lackluster school party with her crew of outcasts. Upon her arrival, Teddy’s boisterous and rebellious attitude gives way to the party transforming into an energetic and bustling occasion. The video experiments with supernatural and spooky undertones that at once is an homage to her hometown of Port Harcourt, while also presenting Teddy as a confident, fashion-forward and futuristic artist.

Speaking on what Lifesize Teddy brings to the Mavin Records musical conglomerate, Founder and CEO Don Jazzy said: “Lifesize Teddy’s journey from the Mavin Academy to the release of her debut EP is a testament to the power of mentorship and artist development. Her willingness to learn and continually push boundaries is evident in the diverse and captivating tracks on this project. She embodies the spirit of the academy and serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere. I am excited for the future ahead of her!”

