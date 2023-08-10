Ill Peach – Bloom

On November 3rd, 2023, Los Angeles duo ill peach will release their debut full-length, THIS IS NOT AN EXIT via Hardly Art.

The seed of ill peach was first planted in the recording studios of New York City, where Pat Morrissey and Jess Corazza were working together as professional songwriters, collaborating with artists like SZA, Weezer, Pharrell, Saint JHn, Icona Pop, and aespa. The duo needed an outlet for their more left-of-center, personal compositions, and ill peach was born.

THIS IS NOT AN EXIT is a collection of anthemic songs built out of bright pop and gritty experimental elements, punctuated with hooky choruses ready to be screamed along to in the safety of your bedroom or with a bunch of friends at one of ill peach’s intense live shows. Following the previously released singles “HEAVYWEIGHT,”, “HEAD FULL OF HOLES,” and “BLAH BLAH BLAH” comes the euphoric new track, “BLOOM.”

ill peach says of this new song: “BLOOM might be our only love song. A bittersweet one. It’s about testing the boundaries of a long-distance relationship. How can you love and be with someone if you can’t see them? In the flux of everything that happened these past few years, we saw friends and longtime relationships break up like a ripple effect. But also surprisingly, the ones that had it the hardest around us found love in the ashes, a beginning to an ending. Love can and will navigate anything if you believe it. So Bloom is our anthem to fighting for love.”

The official video was directed by Jeffrey Prosser.

Fri. Oct. 27 – Paradiso, NL – London Calling Festival

Fri. Nov. 10th – London, UK – Village Underground, Pitchfork Festival London

#illpeach_

Related Images: