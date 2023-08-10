Ian Sweet – Sucker

Today, IAN SWEET — the project of songwriter and pop auteur Jilian Medford — announces her new album, SUCKER, out November 3rd on Polyvinyl, and presents lead single/video, “Your Spit.” Perfectly merging Medford’s pop sensibilities with the widescreen indie rock that she first made her name on, SUCKER is both sumptuous and fully realized. Medford’s musical voice has only become more unique amidst an ever-growing field, and SUCKER is proof positive that — even with a considerable discography in her arsenal — Medford is just getting started.

Lead single “Your Spit” swerves and sways with a distinctly pop gait.

“Your Spit” was produced by Alex Craig (Binki, Claud) Of “Your Spit,” Medford adds; “‘Your Spit’ is about the joy and fear that surrounds new relationships. The excitement that’s also accompanied by doubt. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say the song is just mostly about making out.”

The accompanying “Your Spit” video — helmed by Insufficent Funds and directed by Brittany Reeber — sees Medford surrounded by a theater full of kissing couples, and features cameos from Saturday Night Live cast members Sarah Sherman (aka Sarah Squirm) and Martin Herlihy. Of the video, Reeber adds: “Jillian and I got together one day and had a complete mind meld on what the videos would be for the first two singles. The concept for ‘Your Spit’ comes straight from the energy of the song. It felt right to get kind of literal and visceral! The couples brought a whole new dimension to the video that I wasn’t even expecting, it’s flirty, but it’s also really tender and sweet. Grateful to all the brave kissers! We also knew we wanted the two videos to speak to each other in some way so there is a nod to the next vid in this one if you can catch it.” and Strange Ranger’s Isaac Eiger.

IAN SWEET Tour Dates

Fri. Aug. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #

Sat. Aug. 12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre #

Thu. Aug. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Skirball Cultural Center

Tue. Aug. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Rooftop $

Thu. Nov. 9 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London

# w/ Please Don’t Destroy

$ co-headline w/ Why Bonnie

#ian_sweeeeet

Related Images: