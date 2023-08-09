Yeule – Ghosts

yeule shares “ghosts,” as the next single off their forthcoming album softscars out September 22nd via Ninja Tune. “ghosts” is led by a steady guitar rhythm featuring layered vocals and is written from the perspective of someone who is untethered to the physical realm.

yeule shares more on what the song is about noting, “Love without obsession and an undying innocence, like shattered memories and floating so empty, finally, I am enfleshed after being so hollow…”

Tour Dates:

8/30 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew *

9/1 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/30 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*

10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

10/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

10/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities

10/5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

10/6 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall*

10/7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis*

10/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro*

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Axis

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

10/19 – Washington, D.C @ Black Cat*

10/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)*

10/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory*

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Levitation at The Concourse Project w/ Oneohtrix Point Never

10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile*

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda*

12/7 – Paris, France @ Café de la Danse

12/8 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

12/9 – Berlin, Germany @ Zenner

12/11 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

* = support from SASAMI

#yeule