Weyes Blood – Hearts Aglow

Weyes Blood is sharing a new video for “Hearts Aglow” from her acclaimed album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, out now on Sub Pop.

The “Hearts Aglow” video was directed by tour photographer Neelam Khan Vela and is a visual collage of Weyes Blood’s headlining dates in Europe and North America.

Weyes Blood’s “In Holy Flux Tour” in support of And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow resumes on August 14th supporting The Strokes at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, with a run of headline dates as well as opening shows with Beck & Phoenix, (August 18th-22nd; September 2nd-10th).

Weyes Blood will also play a special hometown headlining show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles with Perfume Genius on October 4th.

On Saturday, October 28th, she’ll begin the “In Holy Flux Tour: The Resurrection,” a run of UK and European shows that will begin in Lisbon, PT at LAV Lisboa ao Vivo and run through Tuesday, November 14th in Nottingham, UK at Rock City.

Weyes Blood will be supported on the “In Holy Flux Tour” headlining dates in the US by Nick Hakim (August 3rd-September 1st and September 12th-14th), Sarah Kinsley (August 15th-16th), and Sub Pop labelmate Lael Neale (September 27th-29th).

In the UK and Europe, Weyes Blood will see support from Vagabon (October 31st-November 15th), Núria Graham (October 28th-30th), and Ichiko Aoba (November 8th and 13th).

August/October 2023: North America

Beck & Phoenix Support Dates

“In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed” US Headline Shows

Aug. 14 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater #

Aug. 15 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up @

Aug. 16 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre @

Fri. Aug. 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

Sun. Aug. 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

Mon. Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

Tue. Aug. 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Wed. Aug. 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater ^

Fri. Aug. 25 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

Sat. Aug. 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

Sun. Aug. 27 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ^

Tue. Aug. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue ^

Wed. Aug. 30 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall ^

Fri. Sep. 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

Sat. Sep. 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Sun. Sep. 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

Tue. Sep. 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Sep. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

Sat. Sep. 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sun. Sep. 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Tue. Sep. 12 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

Wed. Sep. 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte ^

Thu. Sep. 14 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre ^

Sat. Sep. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Homecoming Fest

Wed. Sep. 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield !

Thu. Sep. 28 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre !

Fri. Sep. 29 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre !

Wed. Oct. 04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek %

October/November 2023: UK/Europe

“In Holy Flux Tour: The Resurrection”

Sat. Oct. 28 – Lisbon, PT – LAV Lisboa ao Vivo +

Sun. Oct. 29 – Porto, PT – Hard Club +

Mon. Oct. 30 – Madrid, ES – Sala la Paqui +

Tue. Oct. 31 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo $

Thu. Nov. 02 – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur $

Fri. Nov. 03 – Milano, IT – Alcatraz $

Sat, Nov. 04 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks $

Mon. Nov. 06 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus $

Tue. Nov. 07 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg $

Wed. Nov. 08 – Paris, FR – Pitchfork Music Festival (Salle Pleyel) $ =

Thu. Nov. 09 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma $

Sat. Nov. 11 – Glasgow, UK – Old Fruitmarket $

Sun. Nov. 12 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds $

Mon. Nov. 13 – London, UK – Pitchfork Music Festival (Eventim Apollo) $ =

Tue. Nov. 14 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City $

* w/ Beck + Phoenix

# w/ The Strokes

$ w/ Vagabon

% w/ Perfume Genius

^ w/ Nick Hakim

! w/ Lael Neale

@ w/ Sarah Kinsley

+ w/ Núria Graham

= w/ Ichiko Aoba

