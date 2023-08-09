Prudns – Goodnight

Naarm-based alt-pop aesthete and multidisciplinary producer Prudns releases their first new music of 2023 with the single ‘Goodnight’, out Wednesday 9 August and announces debut album NEXT.

Channelling a unique brand of what the artist dubs ‘hyper-ethereal-pop’, combining their penchant for writing meaningful piano ballads, with a love of ethereal synths, soaring vocals, and hyperkinetic club beats, ‘Goodnight’ is the second single taken from Prudns debut album NEXT due for release on Friday 3 November.

Out Wednesday 9 August via Gyrostream, ‘Goodnight’ delves into the emotional complexities of heartache, through Prudns’ musical safe stronghold, surrounded by a moat of liquid love and bastions of defiant, bold self-expression. “Last year, I was at a precipice: do I follow my musical dreams or commit to a relationship? ‘Goodnight’ was written after I made the decision to focus on music. It is an anthem for those in-between feelings, like when you love someone but aren’t able to be with them.” – Prudns

