Laura Misch – Hide to Seek

Following her signing to One Little Independent Records, London-based multidisciplinary artist and producer Laura Misch has announced the release of her long-awaited debut album Sample The Sky, out on October 13th.

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. Sample The Sky responds to nature’s patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs.

Sample the Sky is an album that can be distilled as the feeling you have when you see the sky and you are in such awe that you feel compelled to photograph it and send it to someone – the moments that feel so intimate and personal yet universal, un-ownable and ephemeral.”

Atmospheric new single “Hide To Seek” utilizes the album’s only external sample, by sound designer and composer James Bulley who used geophones to record the inside of trees, capturing the internal conversation of the forest.

In diving into “Hide To Seek” further, Laura tells us that “the kind of elemental scope of the album really does expand between the earth and the sky. The track is about desire and wanting someone to draw out parts of yourself that you’re hiding and how we’re all shaped by this interplay. The forest undergrowth feels like a perfect metaphor for the subconscious mind, and it’s a charged song. I imagined these mycelial threads leading the listener into the album world”.

Of their adventurous new video, director Saddiq Abubakar says “After listening to Laura Misch’s music, I had a dream that she was ascending into the sky whilst playing the saxophone, and now it’s real. Which makes it more of a premonition than a dream I suppose. If my vision was actually a premonition then this music video is actually a psychic phenomenon, a dream that came true.”

Laura adds “She’s searching for sound deep in the forest, listening inside trees, through flowing water, sampling the sky, between dreaming and waking, until she hears sound from within, a moment of elation, she breathes sound, rises and drifts away with into the expanse.”

Laura Misch Live Dates

31st Oct – Vienna, AT – B72

1st Nov – Zurich, CH – JazznoJazz Festival

4th Nov – Milan, IT – Arci Bellezza

7th Nov – Madrid, ESP – Sala Tempo

8th Nov – Barcelona, ESP – La Nau

10th Nov – Warsaw, PL – BARdzo Bardzo

11th Nov – Prague, CZ – Cafe V Lese

12th Nov – Cologne, DE – MTC

13th Nov – Paris, FR – Point Ephemere

14th Nov – Brussels, BE – Botanique

16th Nov – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (upstairs)

18th Nov – Berlin, DE – Berghain

19th Nov – Hamburg, DE – Hebebühne

20th Nov – Copenhagen, DE – Ideal Bar @ Vega

22nd Nov – Stockholm, SE – Stadsgardsterminalen

23rd Nov – Oslo, NO – Blaa

4th Dec – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts

5th Dec – Leeds, UK – The Wardrobe

6th Dec – Newcastle, UK – Gateshead

7th Dec – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

9th Dec – Cardiff, UK – Clwb (main room)

10th Dec – Southampton, UK – Joiners

11th Dec – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

12th Dec – London, UK – Earth (Theatre)

