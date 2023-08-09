Eliza McLamb – Mythologize Me

Eliza McLamb is an artist who takes her time. Today, the singer-songwriter, and co-host of the successful pop-culture podcast Binchtopia, shares her newest single “Mythologize Me,” on Royal Mountain Records. On “Mythologize Me,” vivid, carefully-placed lyrics rife with empathy, emotion, and sensitivity come together to tell a poignant story about adolescence.

McLamb adds,”’Mythologize Me’ is a song best played in your car when you’re driving home, alone, from a party you didn’t want to go to but wanted to be seen at. It’s for those moments when you’re talking to a man who wants you to be a person who does less of the talking. It’s for the end of a long adolescence of trying to figure out who you are and deciding that, maybe, you’ll let other people decide for you.”

“Mythologize Me” is the first release since McLamb’s 2022 EP, Salt Circle.

McLamb’s earliest releases were recorded in a laundry shed, with little else but her voice and a guitar. Now, with the help of producer Sarah Tudzin (aka illuminati hotties), her sound has opened up into gut-wrenching riffs and lush, full soundscapes — but that original intimacy remains, unwavering and unshakeable even as the sonic world around her expands.

