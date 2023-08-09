Bully in Denver – August 14, 2023

Bully at Marquis Theater

Denver, CO

August 14, 2023

In June Bully (Alicia Boganno) released Lucky for You her full length album on Sub Pop Records. It includes the singles “Change Your Mind”, “Lose You (ft Soccer Mommy)”, “Hard To Lose” and “Days Move Slow.”

Lucky For You is Boganno’s lockdown album. Her previous album Sugeregg came out in June of 2020. Bully has an aggressive indie rock sound that is designed to push the listener.

In 2022, Bognanno wrote the score and theme song for the NBC News Original Podcast Tiffany Dover Is Dead. She contributed the unreleased “Never Needed” to the limited-edition Portraits of Her charity album. Bognanno produced Bleed Out, the most recent longplayer from beloved indie mainstays The Mountain Goats. She also performed alongside an all-star band including Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail and Speedy Ortiz in Alex Ross Perry’s, musical workshop Slanted! Enchanted! which was inspired by the music of Pavement and is a part of a larger film project on the slacker-rock scene.

Bully is halfway through her nationwide tour for Lucky For You and comes to Denver on Monday.

#bullythemusic

