Prewn – Woman

Prewn are sharing their third single, “Woman,” from the upcoming album, Through The Window (out August 25th via Exploding In Sound Records). While the Northampton based Prewn has grown into a full band, Through The Window captures Izzy Hagerup solo, her songs brought to life through personal reflections and time spent alone in the studio. “Woman” is a gorgeous and hypnotic song that’s both heavily psychedelic and emotionally raw. The song takes a slow build approach toward coming unglued, led by Hagerup’s powerful vocal performance and immaculate attention to detail and textural atmosphere.

Speaking about the song, Hagerup shared:

“I wrote “Woman” directly after a family call with my grandmother in her last days of life, dazed on morphine, dying from covid. We went around to share memories and I was shaken because I couldn’t think of any. I’d known that woman my whole life, and I had no real idea who she was. This song is about coming to terms with such a loss, doing my best to say my last words, the first and last chance I had to reach for her, to relate to her, to celebrate her. It’s also my ode to not take the people in my life and my own self for granted in this fleeting existence.”

08/09 – Northampton, MA @ Everything But Comics

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa w/ Pile

10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn w/ Pile

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 w/ Pile

10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone w/ Pile

#prewn_band