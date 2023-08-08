Maggot Heart – This Shadow

Iconoclast Berlin trio Maggot Heart share the official video for “This Shadow”, the second single from their forthcoming third album.

About the single, singer/guitarist Linnéa Olsson says, “this song is both melancholic and euphoric, sometimes you don’t know if you’re feeling one or the other. I actually had Courtney Love in mind, as in I wanted to write a chorus she would be proud of! Maybe someone can play it to her and let us know? Either way, I think it’s kind of an undeniable song, very simple on the surface but quite complex underneath.”

Maggot Heart, crossover rock band based in Berlin, channels emotional alchemy through music. Consisting of guitarist and singer Linnéa Olsson, bassist Olivia Airey and drummer Uno Bruniusson.

Now on their third album Hunger, recorded in Berlin and mixed by the acclaimed American producer and engineer Ben Greenberg (METZ, Portrayal Of Guilt), Maggot Heart’s game is about to change. If Dusk to Dusk was the mind, and Mercy Machine the body, then Hunger is the spirit. Whip-tight choruses, guided by a grunge-aged sensibility, where Punk and Noise Rock grime are layered beneath Swedish 70’s proto-metallic ooze, lurch you back for more.

Hunger will be available on LP, CD and digital on September 29th, 2023 via Svart Records and Rapid Eye Records.

MAGGOT HEART LIVE 2023:

09/07 PL Lodz – Summer Dying Loud Festival

10/05 DE Hamburg – Hafenklang

10/06 DE Bochum – Die Trompete

10/07 DE Berlin – Urban Spree

10/17 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge *

10/18 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom *

10/19 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie *

10/20 Washington. DC – Comet Ping Pong *

10/21 Cleveland, OH – Beachland *

10/22 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle *

10/23 Ypsilanti, MI – Ziggy’s *

10/24 Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theatre *

10/25 Nashville, TN – The Cobra *

10/26 Atlanta, GA – The Earl *

10/27 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub *

10/28 Miami, FL – Gramps *

10/30 New Orleans – Gasa Gasa *

11/01 Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves *

11/02 Austin, TX – The Lost Well *

11/05 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick *

11/07 San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill *

11/08 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon *

11/11 UK London – The Black Heart

* w/ Messa

