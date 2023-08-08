Little Thief – Geronimo

Bristol-based rock outfit Little Thief return with their new single ‘Geronimo’ released today.

Formed in 2015 by long-time collaborators Charlie Fitzgerald and Rhii Williams, Little Thief have created their own, unmistakable brand of raw, gritty and soulful alternative rock.

Their single Geronimo, produced and mixed by Ali Staton at Crossleaze Studio, was written about camaraderie in the face of adversity, inspired by old war films and team sports. The addictively frenetic new single combines thunderous drums, groove-laden basslines and sing-along anthemic choruses, a true crowd pleaser out just in time for the festival season.

Discussing the single, vocalist and lyricist Charlie Fitzgerald states: “People do incredible things when up against it and true colours often show when everything falls apart. For me, it signifies sticking together through good times and bad.

We spent a few days in the basement of our place on Albany road in Bristol working together on a bunch of new tracks and Geronimo came from that batch. It was one of the first tunes where the music came first and the lyrics followed. I really enjoyed writing the words for this as they are a bit cheesy, fun and simple with a very repetitive nature. We had the demo banging around for ages and really enjoyed playing it live.”

#littlethiefband