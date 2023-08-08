Laurel Halo – Atlas

Today, Laurel Halo unveils her new single, “Atlas,” the title track from her forthcoming album out September 22nd on her own recently-launched imprint Awe.

The process of writing Atlas began in 2020 when Halo reacquainted herself with the piano, recording various sketches and improvisations. Thus began what would become a multi-year research project into electroacoustic design, spurred by an invitation to take up residency at the legendary Ina-GRM Studios in Paris. There, Halo dubbed, stretched and manipulated some of these simple piano sketches, creating the initial outline of Atlas.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, with time spent between Berlin and London, Halo recorded additional guitar, violin and vibraphone, as well as acoustic instrumentation from friends and collaborators including saxophonist Bendik Giske, violinist James Underwood, cellist Lucky Railton, and vocalist Coby Sey. Blending both synthetic ambient textures and acoustic instrumentation, Halo has created a suite of sensual and hallucinatory ambient jazz collages designed to take the listener on a roadtrip through the subconscious.

Laurel Halo Tour Dates

Sat. Aug. 19 – Oslo, NE @ Blå *

Fri. Aug. 25 – Lisbon, PT @ Lux Fragil *

Sat. Aug. 26 – London, UK @ Venue MOT *

Thu. Sep. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Atonal +

Fri. Sep. 8 – Dublin, IE @ Dublin National Hall +

Sun. Sep. 10 – London, UK @ Barbican +

Wed. Sep. 13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Muziekgebouw +

Thu. Sep. 14 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ WOS Festival (Opening Concert) +

Sat. Sep. 16 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrtriennale +

Fri. Sep. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time Festival *

Fri. Nov. 3 – Iowa City, IA @ FEaST Festival +

Sun. Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Bond Chapel +

Wed. Nov. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary of the First Unitarian Church +

Thu. Nov. 9 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge +

Sat. Nov. 11 – New York, NY @ Public Records *

Sun. Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

* = DJ set

+ = Laurel Halo presents Atlas Live

