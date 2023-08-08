Jolie Holland – Haunted Mountain

Jolie Holland announces her new LP, Haunted Mountain, out on October 6th, with the release of its title track. The album is intricately connected to friend and collaborator Buck Meek’s LP of the same name – the pair co-wrote several songs (including the title track), and decided to give their albums the same title!

Jolie wrote “Haunted Mountain” a couple of years ago, then Buck added a third verse, and they both began performing it with their bands. “When he told me he was including our song on his next record, I was extremely pleased at the weirdness – I was going to release a version as well,” she says. “Then he told me he wanted to name his record Haunted Mountain, ‘…only if you’re not already naming your record Haunted Mountain.’ Well, that had been the name of my next record for quite a while. We thought about it for a minute and decided it was bizarre and wonderful. I am enormously pleased that Buck chose it as his album name too.”

The album is heavily influenced by themes of anti-colonialism, feminist theory, literature, and our reciprocity with nature. It is a gorgeous listen – Jolie’s smoky twang delivering profound, thought-provoking poetry, set against a backdrop of style informed by jazz, folk, and more.

