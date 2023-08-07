Reneé Rapp – Talk Too Much

Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp unveils official music video for “Talk Too Much”, the latest single from highly anticipated forthcoming debut album Snow Angel (set for release on August 18th). Directed by Rapp’s best friend and ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ co-star Alyah Chanelle Scott, the “Talk Too Much” music video opens with Rapp confidently approaching a poker table where her constant chatter turns an initial winning streak into a less-than-ideal situation. The cinematic visual also stars social media personality Kennedy Walsh, who has amassed nearly 7 million followers across all platforms in her 5 years as an influencer. Dark and moody yet simultaneously punchy and playful, the cinematic visual anxiously builds in lockstep with the track, while Rapp herself adds just the right amount of edge.

Rapp is currently gearing up to trailblaze across the U.S this fall for her (sold out) first major headlining run on the Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Within only one day of public on-sale, the Broadway-trained vocal powerhouse sold a whopping 65K tickets in North America alone. The staggering numbers for this tour include already sold out shows at iconic venues across the nation, including The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and multiple New York shows—with a multi-night stint at Terminal 5 and one at Avant Gardner—along with other top markets. For more info visit here.

#sillyblondpsycho

Related Images: