Jeon Somi – Game Plan

Today, Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter, JEON SOMI, is back and better than ever, as she releases her brand-new EP entitled GAME PLAN along with the music video for the energetic lead single, “Fast Forward”.

She also partook in songwriting 3 of the album’s tracks showing her growth as an singer-songwriter. Hitmakers TEDDY, 24 and R.Tee contribute to the album’s production and are recognized as the team behind the global hits of BLACKPINK.

In addition to the EP, JEON SOMI also releases the music video for lead single, “Fast Forward”. The track is an upbeat dance-leaning anthem reminiscent of Madonna’s classic hit, “Vogue”, and the music video is a perfect representation of JEON SOMI’s evolution, transformation, and artistic prowess. With an elevated pre-chorus and energetic hook as its focal point, the song conveys one’s desire to encounter their one true love.

