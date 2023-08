The Kills – Alison Mosshart & Jamie Hince – return with a pair of singles, “New York” and “LA Hex.”

Releasing their first newly recorded music in nearly seven years, “New York” conjures classic Kills with its sticky guitar riff and Mosshart’s iconic croon, while “LA Hex” layers warped trumpets over a glitchy, captivating beat. The songs are available on a new 7′.

