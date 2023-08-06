Jorja Smith – Go Go Go

Jorja Smith has unveiled her third offering of 2023 in the form of “GO GO GO” a propulsive indie-adjacent track that nods to Jorja’s teen love of groups like Jaws, The Kooks and Bombay Bicycle Club.

“ GO GO GO’ is kind of a f you song. Why do people have to kiss and tell, kind of vibe.” she candidly states. “I’m in my little alternative bag, but I’ve always kind of been in it. People might be like, ‘I didn’t expect this’, but I’m like: ‘well, I would!’”

Directed by Amber Grace Johnson, the accompanying video was shot in Marseille earlier this year and details an argument between two lovers which ultimately sees Jorja depart the relationship after her other half has betrayed her trust; a defiant nod to one’s right to privacy, especially when in the public eye.

Falling or Flying, Smith’s new album comes out on September 9.

