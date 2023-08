Pennsylvania hard rock trio Concrete Castles release “Kill The Lights”, the latest single from their upcoming album Brand New Me.

“Kill The Lights” follows “Disappear (Like Magic)”, “Smile” and “So Addicted.” Concrete Castles is Audra Miller, Matt Yost and Sam Gilman. This Pennsylvania hard rock trio are working with producers John Gomez and Stephen Gomez.

